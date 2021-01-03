Eagles head coach Doug Pederson to return for 2021 season

Pederson, whose overall record is 42-36-1, projected confidence earlier in the week when asked about whether he'd be back, but said he hadn't been given any assurances about his job security from Lurie.

"Look, as far as the reassurances go, listen, I expect to be here in 2021 until something else happens," Pederson said during his Friday news conference. "But that's the confidence I have in my ability, and that's how I'm going to approach the next few days and really 2021."

The Eagles will be without many starters and key players Sunday, mostly because of injury, but also because the team was eliminated from the postseason last week. Pederson said the Eagles would play to win to keep Washington from winning the NFC East. But he also conceded that many young players would be on the field.

Pederson is also considering not dressing quarterback Carson Wentz and if current starter Jalen Hurts and the Eagles were to struggle, play third stringer Nate Sudfeld in the second half, NFL sources said. A loss would mean the Eagles would have anywhere from the No. 3-6 pick in next year's draft. A win and they would be choosing anywhere from No. 7-10.