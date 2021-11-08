Eagles have more questions than answers 9 games into season

"You go against the best of the best in this league. When we have those opportunities, you have to take advantage of them. That's something that I've learned in this young beginning time for me."

The schedule eases for the Eagles over the final eight games, with four games against Washington (2-6) and the New York Giants (3-6) and one against the New York Jets (2-6).

"We have to play better. We have to coach better to be able to do that," Sirianni said. "But I think you've seen us in a spot where when we're playing consistent, we can play pretty well. But the consistency is not there right yet, consistently. That's my job as a head coach to get it there, but I do believe we have everybody in this building we need to win this division and to win football games, to be able to move on."

WHAT'S WORKING

After putting too much of the burden on Hurts, Sirianni has turned to the run game the past two weeks. The Eagles ran for 236 yards in a 44-6 win at Detroit and had 176 more against the Chargers in a 27-24 loss Sunday. They've relied on veteran Jordan Howard, who was on the practice squad the first seven games until Miles Sanders was injured. Howard has 128 yards and three of the team's six TDs rushing in the past two outings.

WHAT NEEDS HELP