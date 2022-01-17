Eagles have a long way to go to compete for championship

The Philadelphia Eagles have a long way to go to compete for a championship despite having reached the playoffs.

There's a large gap between the Eagles (9-9) and teams that advanced past the wild-card round. That was quite evident when the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers (14-4) cruised to a 31-15 victory over Philadelphia that wasn't nearly as close as the score.

The Eagles showed significant improvement under rookie coach Nick Sirianni following a 4-11-1 season in 2020. They started 2-5 but won seven of the next nine to secure a playoff berth.

However, all of Philadelphia's wins except one over New Orleans (9-8) came against teams with losing records. The Eagles finished 0-7 vs. playoff teams.

"The goal is never just to get to the playoffs," Sirianni said. "The goal is to get in and do some damage in there. That was everybody's mindset. We were confident coming in, and that was our mindset that we were going to do that. And whenever it doesn't go as planned and the season ends in the playoffs, it's even harder because then it's just over. ...