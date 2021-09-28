Eagles get thumped 41-21 in Sirianni's first 'Beat Dallas' week

"A guy like Dak, he's going to be psyched regardless," Elliott said. "There's not any extra he can get besides just the competitor he is, the player he is."

It was the first Cowboys game for first-year Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni, who wore a "Beat Dallas" T-shirt during the days leading up to the game.

The Cowboys (2-1) had a 19-1 edge in first downs late in the first half, but the Eagles were down just 20-7 at the break. After Javon Hargrave forced Prescott's fumble and caught the ball for the score, the Eagles stuffed the QB on a fourth-down sneak at the other end.

Diggs stepped in front of a pass from Hurts to the sideline on the third play of the second half and ran untouched for his first career TD while becoming the first Dallas player with a pick in each of the first three games since Everson Walls in 1985.

Diggs and Cincinnati's Logan Wilson share the NFL lead with three interceptions.

Hurts had completions of 41 yards to Quez Watkins, 38 yards to tight end Dallas Goedert and 27 yards to tight end Zach Ertz while finishing 25 of 39 for 326 yards with two TDs and two interceptions. Plenty of the Texas native's passing yards, and the second TD, came with the game out of reach.