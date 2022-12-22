Eagles’ Gardner Minshew named starter; Jalen Hurts sidelined against Cowboys

EJ Smith
The Philadelphia Inquirer
PHILADELPHIA — The last few days have been a whirlwind for Gardner Minshew.
The Eagles' backup quarterback was in Mississippi on Tuesday, delivering a speech during his former coach Mike Leach’s funeral service. In the moments he didn’t spend honoring the coach he credits for much of his success, he was preparing for the Dallas Cowboys.
He studied plays and talked to his coaches over the phone, going through the game plan on his own while the team worked.
By Thursday, Minshew was named the Eagles’ starter for Saturday’s game in Dallas after Jalen Hurts was ruled out with a sprained shoulder.
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Hurts made a concerted effort to return from the injury sustained against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but that Minshew would get the nod.
“It’s looking like it’s going to be Gardner,” Sirianni said. “Jalen did everything he possibly could to get his body ready to go, and at the end of the day, he’s not going to be able to do it. He tried like crazy. I know he still wants to go, that’s just the toughness that he (has). Jalen Hurts is the toughest player that I’ve ever been around.”
“Gardner will be our guy,” Sirianni added. “Gardner will be ready. Gardner worked his butt off for this opportunity against a really good football team. ... He’s ready to go.”
Minshew returned to practice Wednesday and got some meaningful time with the first-team offense. While Hurts was healthy, the overwhelming majority of Minshew’s practice time came running the scout team rather than developing chemistry with wide receivers A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins. Minshew said Thursday that the group has made up for lost time.
“It’s been great getting those reps with the ones,” Minshew said. “I hadn’t gotten as much. It’s easy to get up to speed with great players. They make it easy on you, so I’m just trying to go out there and do my job.”
He even offered a detailed scouting report on Brown.
“He’s really good,” Minshew said. “It’s nice. He gets open, catches the ball. When you’ve got those two things going for you, like, quarterback-friendly.”
If the freshly shaved mustache that Jordan Mailata sported in support of Minshew on Thursday wasn’t enough of an indication, the quarterback’s teammates are enthusiastic about him getting his chance. Tight end Dallas Goedert, who is also considering going with just a mustache on the day of the game, said that the “ball didn’t hit the ground” during Minshew’s reps on Wednesday and that he was demonstrably celebrating with each pass.
Minshew said the added emotions of the week weren’t the source of his practice celebrations; he’s just letting his personality show.
“I try to be myself every day,” Minshew said. “I feel like I’ve been bringing that on the scout team every week in practice and helping the team that way. It’s a different group I’m with, but I think you do the same thing every day.”
The emotions are there, though. Minshew wouldn’t go so far as saying his game against the Cowboys would be a “tribute” to Leach, who recruited Minshew to transfer to Washington State in 2018, but said it would be special playing in Texas because Leach spent nine years at the helm at Texas Tech.
“I think it’s awesome going back to Texas, his old stomping grounds,” Minshew said. “Being able to compete there on the wake of his passing, I guess. Every time I step out there, it’s kind of Mike Leach’s legacy, the impact he’s had on me. I think I always carry that with me.”
Saturday will also present a pivotal opportunity for Minshew. The Eagles need just one win in the next three games to secure the No. 1 seed in the conference and a first-round bye week, and playing well could change the trajectory of Minshew’s career. After starting 20 games in the first two seasons of his career, Minshew has expressed the desire to become a starting quarterback once again.
After making two starts in Hurts’ absence last year, he approached Sirianni to find out how he could earn the starting role with the Eagles. It’s worth noting that Minshew is set to be a free agent this offseason when a handful of teams will be looking for answers at the position.
“Every time you step out there, that’s what it is, it’s an audition,” Minshew said. “That tape never goes away. So, you just go out there and try to help your team win. If you do that, I think everything will work out.”
Chicago Bears' Nathan Peterman plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears' Nathan Peterman passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears' Nathan Peterman passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears' Nathan Peterman passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears' Nathan Peterman passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears' Nathan Peterman passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears' Justin Fields walks to the locker room after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears' Justin Fields walks to the locker room after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears' Justin Fields walks to the locker room after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears' Justin Fields walks to the locker room after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears' Justin Fields walks to the locker room after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears' Justin Fields walks to the locker room after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A fan reacts during the second half of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A fan reacts during the second half of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown, left, catches a pass against Chicago Bears' Jaylon Johnson during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown, left, catches a pass against Chicago Bears' Jaylon Johnson during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts runs for a two-point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts runs for a two-point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts runs for a two-point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts runs for a two-point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates with Lane Johnson (65) and Jordan Mailata (68) after running for a two-point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates with Lane Johnson (65) and Jordan Mailata (68) after running for a two-point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown, left, catches a pass against Chicago Bears' Jaylon Johnson during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts runs for a two-point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
The Philadelphia Eagles line up against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
The Philadelphia Eagles line up against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears' Justin Fields scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears' Byron Pringle celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A fan reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Fans react during the second half of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears' Byron Pringle celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts, left, and Chicago Bears' Justin Fields meet after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears' Justin Fields, right, and Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts meet after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears' Justin Fields, right, and Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts meet after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown, left, is tackled by Chicago Bears' Jaylon Jones after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
A fan reacts after an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts walk soff the field after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts reacts after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts reacts after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts reacts after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts reacts after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts reacts after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown reacts after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Graham reacts after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Graham reacts after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown reacts after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Graham reacts after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts walk soff the field after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts reacts after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, left, and Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus meet after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown tries to get past Chicago Bears' Jaquan Brisker during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown tries to get past Chicago Bears' Jaquan Brisker during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jake Elliott celebrates after a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown, right, tries to get past Chicago Bears' Jaquan Brisker during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jake Elliott celebrates after a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni walks the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jake Elliott kicks a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears' Justin Fields runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears' Justin Fields is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles' Haason Reddick during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears' Justin Fields runs against Philadelphia Eagles' Haason Reddick during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears' Justin Fields runs against Philadelphia Eagles' Haason Reddick during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is tackled by the Philadelphia Eagles’ Haason Reddick during the first half Sunday.
Chicago Bears' Justin Fields runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears' Justin Fields plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears' Justin Fields plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears' Justin Fields plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears' Justin Fields plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears' Justin Fields, center, is grabbed by Philadelphia Eagles' T.J. Edwards during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears' David Montgomery scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears' David Montgomery scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears' David Montgomery scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears' Justin Fields runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Fans watch during the first half of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Haason Reddick (7) reacts after sacking Chicago Bears' Justin Fields during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders rushes against Chicago Bears' Justin Jones during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears' DeAndre Houston-Carson (36) runs past Philadelphia Eagles' Grant Calcaterra (81) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears' DeAndre Houston-Carson (36) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles' Landon Dickerson (69) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Philadelphia Eagles' Haason Reddick (7) reacts after sacking Chicago Bears' Justin Fields during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears' DeAndre Houston-Carson (36) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles' Landon Dickerson (69) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts walks the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts, right, stands on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts, left, and Jason Kelce celebrate after Hurts' touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts, left, and Jason Kelce, center, celebrate after Hurts' touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
A fan reacts during the first half of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Fans react during the first half of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs for one of his three touchdowns Sunday in a 25-20 win over the Bears in Chicago.
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts (1) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jake Elliott kicks an extra point during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown (11) catches a pass against Chicago Bears' Jaylon Johnson (33) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown (11) catches a pass against Chicago Bears' Jaylon Johnson (33) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts (1) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown (11) catches a pass against Chicago Bears' Jaylon Johnson (33) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Philadelphia Eagles' Javon Hargrave, right, sacks Chicago Bears' Justin Fields during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Javon Hargrave, from left, Josh Sweat and Marcus Epps celebrate after a sack during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Javon Hargrave, right, sacks Chicago Bears' Justin Fields during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Javon Hargrave, from left, Josh Sweat and Marcus Epps celebrate after a sack during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears' Kyler Gordon (6) recovers a turnover by Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders (26) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears' Kyler Gordon (6) recovers a turnover by Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders (26) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears' David Montgomery reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears' David Montgomery, left, and Cole Kmet celebrate after Montgomery's touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears' David Montgomery, left, and Cole Kmet celebrate after Montgomery's touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears' David Montgomery reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears' David Montgomery, left, and Cole Kmet celebrate after Montgomery's touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears' Justin Fields runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown, right, tries to get past Chicago Bears' DeAndre Houston-Carson during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts, left, tries to get past Chicago Bears' Joe Thomas during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A fan reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears' Justin Fields reatcs after an incompletion during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears' Justin Fields reatcs after an incompletion during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears' Justin Fields reacts after an incompletion during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears' Justin Fields runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown, right, tries to get past Chicago Bears' DeAndre Houston-Carson during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Eagles running back Miles Sanders tries to get free of the Chicago Bears' Jaquan Brisker during the second half.
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders, right, tries to get free of Chicago Bears' Jaquan Brisker during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders, right, tries to get free of Chicago Bears' Jaquan Brisker during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders, right, tries to get past of Chicago Bears' Jaquan Brisker during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders lpays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears' Trevis Gipson (99) and Elijah Hicks (37) react after a missed field goal by Philadelphia Eagles' Jake Elliott during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears' Nathan Peterman plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears' Nathan Peterman passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears' Nathan Peterman passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears' Nathan Peterman passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears' Nathan Peterman passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
NFL Network's James Palmer works before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni talks on the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Philadelphia Eagles' Fletcher Cox warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Philadelphia Eagles' Andre Dillard warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Philadelphia Eagles' Fletcher Cox warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Fans watch warm-ups before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Philadelphia Eagles' Patrick Johnson signs an autograph before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
