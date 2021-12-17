Eagles game vs. Washington moved to Tuesday due to COVID-19 outbreak

The NFL has moved three games, including the Philadelphia Eagles' game against the Washington Football Team, due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

The NFL moved the Las Vegas Raiders game at Cleveland from Saturday to Monday due to a COVID-19 outbreak with the Browns, two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.

The Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams and Washington at Eagles were moved from Sunday to Tuesday. The Eagles game will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The Browns could have been without as many as 16 regulars on Saturday, so the game is now scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. EST Monday. The two people spoke on condition of anonymity because the league had not yet announced the change.

Previously, the NFL did not plan to move any games because of coronavirus outbreaks. It even said forfeits “could be in play.” But recent developments with the omicron strain of COVID-19 has changed the league's thinking — as did several outbreaks across the league entering Week 15 of the season.

Earlier Friday, Saints coach Sean Payton tested positive for COVID-19 and was immediately isolated from the team.

