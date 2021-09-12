Eagles-Falcons instant analysis: Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Javon Hargrave impress in Nick Sirianni’s first win

in his offense

An influx of penalties can be expected in Week 1, but Sunday’s miscues had to be discouraging for Nick Sirianni, who consistently preached fundamentals as one of his core values during the summer. The Eagles committed 10 penalties in the first half alone, 14 for the game. Cleaning up those mistakes will likely be a point of emphasis in practice this week.

Miscues aside, Sirianni’s play-calling debut will be best remembered by the coach’s gutsy decisions in clutch situations. On two occasions, the Eagles were stopped on third down inside field-goal range, but Sirianni elected to go for it. Both times, the Eagles failed on fourth down, leaving a potential six points off the board. His dauntlessness represented a refreshing new chapter for the franchise.

One decision that did pay off for Sirianni was a two-point conversion attempt at the end of the second quarter. Following Goedert’s touchdown catch, the Falcons committed an illegal formation penalty during the extra-point attempt. Sirianni sent his offense back on the field, and running back Miles Sanders rewarded him with two points as he punched his way into the end zone.

Rookie history