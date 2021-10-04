Eagles enduring plenty of growing pains under Nick Sirianni

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles are enduring plenty of growing pains under first-year coach Nick Sirianni and a young coaching staff.

It's uncertain when the lessons they're learning will translate into wins.

After an impressive debut at Atlanta in Week 1, it's been downhill for Sirianni and his rebuilding team.

The Eagles (1-3) have lost three straight games by an average margin of 12.7 points per game. They're undisciplined, sloppy and struggling to overcome repeated mistakes.

"My job is to make sure this team is better in every aspect and penalties are an issue right now," Sirianni said Monday. "Today, it was a little bit rougher conversation about how the penalties need to stop. ... We gotta get it fixed. We're working and trying every approach we know to get it better."

In Sunday's 42-30 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Eagles had three touchdowns negated by penalties. Those drives ended up producing six points instead of 21.