The Eagles added yet another Georgia Bulldog, selecting edge rusher Nolan Smith with the 30th pick in the NFL draft Thursday night.

Smith, 22, became the fourth member of Georgia's historically dominant defense taken by the Eagles, joining Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Nakobe Dean. The Eagles traded up to the ninth spot in the draft earlier Thursday night to select Carter.

At 6-foot-2, 238 pounds, Smith earned favorable comparisons to Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick during the predraft process as an incredibly explosive but undersized edge rusher who plays bigger than his measurements. Smith ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine and was the leader of Georgia's championship defense the last few years.

Smith was connected to the Eagles at No. 10 overall going into Thursday night but experienced a surprising slide down the draft board. The Eagles selected him over Alabama safety Brian Branch, Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and a handful of other strong prospects.

Smith had 11.5 career sacks as a four-year contributor to the Georgia defense. He missed six games last season with a pectoral injury but managed three sacks in his eight games. He was commended as a high-character player during the predraft process and is a former five-star recruit.

Dean, the Eagles' third-round pick last year, was at Smith's draft party in Braselton, Georgia, and congratulated Smith on the NFL Network telecast shortly after he received the call from the Eagles.

