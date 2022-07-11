Eagles depth chart projection: Where will Nakobe Dean and the other newcomers fit?

It's high time to take a look at the Philadelphia Eagles' depth chart going into training camp.

Here is a best guess as to how the first three offensive and defensive units will shape up when the team reconvenes later this month.

Quarterbacks

First team: Jalen Hurts

Second team: Gardner Minshew

Third team: Reid Sinnett or Carson Strong

No real surprises here. The battle between Sinnett and Strong will be one worth monitoring during training camp. Sinnett seemed to have a slight advantage during OTAs, but Strong is an intriguing prospect because of his elite arm strength. He needs to improve his movement skills and show that his knee is 100% to stick in the league, but the zip he can put on the ball will give him a chance to do so.

Running backs

First team: Miles Sanders

Second team: Kenneth Gainwell

Third team: Boston Scott

Others: Jason Huntley and Kennedy Brooks

Expect to see plenty of Sanders and Gainwell with the first-team offense when training camp opens up. Boston Scott is on solid ground as a part of the rotation, with Huntley and Brooks hoping for a fourth running back spot on the 53-man roster for which they could compete. Huntley has the edge in athleticism, but Brooks was a steady producer for Oklahoma, recording three 1,000-yard seasons.

Wide receivers

First team: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins

Second team: Zach Pascal, Greg Ward, Jalen Reagor

Third team: Deon Cain, Britain Covey, Devon Allen

Watkins gets the edge over Pascal and Ward for the final spot on the first team, but expect each of the aforementioned receivers to work in with the starters. Reagor may find himself battling for a roster spot.

There was a buzz around Covey coming out of OTAs, but it's hard to see a 5-foot-8, 173-pound receiver being able to hang once live bullets start flying. Cain made some nice plays this spring, and Allen clearly possesses all-world straight-line speed. Perhaps one of those guys leapfrogs the usual suspects and steals a spot in the rotation.

Tight ends

First team: Dallas Goedert

Second team: Jack Stoll

Third team: Grant Calcaterra

Others: Richard Rodgers, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Tyree Jackson

It'll be interesting to see the split between Stoll and Calcaterra when the Eagles go into 12-personnel this summer. Stoll has a decided advantage as an inline blocker, which would complement Goedert more. Calcaterra is the better receiver, and he'll have to fend off Arcega-Whiteside for that role going into the season. Once Jackson fully recovers from his torn ACL, he'll also challenge for playing time.

Offensive line

First team: (L-R) Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, Lane Johnson

Second team: Andre Dillard, Sua Opeta, Cam Jurgens, Jack Driscoll, Le'Raven Clark

Third team: Brett Toth, Josh Sills, Jack Anderson, Kayode Awosika, Jarrid Williams, or William Dunkle

Seumalo will be first up at right guard, with Driscoll also in the running. It feels like Seumalo's job to lose, but perhaps two injury-prone right guards is better than one here?

Awosika and Anderson both flashed at different times last year and could earn a reserve role with a good training camp. Awosika has played multiple positions across the line, including guard and tackle, but he seems more comfortable on the inside.

Defensive line

First team: Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave

Second team: Jordan Davis, Milton Williams

Third team: Marlon Tuipulotu, Marvin Wilson

Others: Renell Wren, Noah Elliss

There will be times when Cox, Hargrave, and Davis share the field together, but for this exercise we're going with two apiece. Don't sleep on Williams. He showed steady improvement last season, and his versatility to play multiple alignments will help him earn playing time as a sophomore.

Edge rushers

First team: Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat

Second team: Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett

Third team: Tarron Jackson, Patrick Johnson

Others: Kyron Johnson

It feels weird to leave Graham off the first team, but it very well could be a reality in some games depending on how the Eagles line up. He might have a starting role in the Eagles' base defense, and he can line up in different spots across the line, but both Reddick and Sweat are probably higher priorities on the edge at least. Regardless of how many games he starts, expect Graham to have an important role on the defensive front.

Linebackers

First team: T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White

Second team: Nakobe Dean, Davion Taylor

Third team: Shaun Bradley, JaCoby Stevens

Others: Christian Elliss, Ali Fayad

This is probably the hardest position to figure going into training camp. Edwards and White were the most common first-team pairing during OTAs, but Dean and Taylor are both developmental players expected to take the next step eventually. Edwards will likely get plenty of playing time on early downs before ceding his spot on the field to one of the quicker, more coverage-worthy young players.

Whether that spot belongs to Dean or Taylor will come down to training camp and beyond. Dean has the advantage in instincts and production, but Taylor flashed some physicality and athleticism last season before getting hurt.

Cornerbacks

First team: Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox

Second team: Zech McPhearson, Tay Gowan, Josiah Scott

Third team: Kary Vincent Jr., Mac McCain, Craig James

Others: Mario Goodrich, Jimmy Moreland, Josh Jobe, Josh Blackwell

The Eagles are hoarding cornerbacks, so the race to the second team is very fluid. Gowan and Vincent are both in contention for that outside cornerback spot opposite McPhearson, and each of the undrafted free agent corners (Goodrich, Jobe, Blackwell) seemed to excite the Eagles front office.

Safeties

First team: Anthony Harris, Jaquiski Tartt

Second team: Marcus Epps, K'Von Wallace

Third team: Andre Chachere, Jared Mayden, Reed Blankenship

The addition of Tartt pushes Epps out of the starting lineup. He should still have a spot in the Eagles' safety rotation, which went three players deep in defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon's first season.

The team would probably welcome Wallace to challenge Epps for that third safety spot this summer, but Epps has a clear advantage going into camp. The 2020 fourth-round pick hasn't seen much playing time aside from special teams to this point and his do-it-all skill set is better suited for previous defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's system.