Eagles' decision-makers are responsible for Carson Wentz-Jalen Hurts quarterback controversy

If only Lurie and Roseman had spent as much time considering the ways that drafting a quarterback in the second round less than a year after you give your 27-year-old quarterback a franchise contract could have negatively affected the starter.

Wentz, for the record, said Hurts hasn't affected his performance.

"I'm not the type to worry about and look over my shoulder or any of those things," he said.

Of course, he would never say publicly if it had, and even if it were the case, it's likely subconscious. But some inside the NovaCare Complex, and outside who know the quarterback, have said that he at least has played like someone who has been glancing over his shoulder.

Pederson's nonanswer about his quarterback's state of mind was perhaps telling.

"It's hard for me to answer that question," Pederson said, "because I'm not in Carson's shoes."

Should the Eagles have known that it was possible? Aaron Rodgers has only gotten better since the Packers drafted Jordan Love in the first round in April. But the 37-year-old Packers quarterback has won a Super Bowl. He's been the NFL MVP. He's been around a long time and established his place in league history.