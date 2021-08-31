Eagles cut Travis Fulgham and Jordan Howard, trade OL Matt Pryor to Indianapolis

The Philadelphia Eagles began the NFL’s roster cutdown day by trading versatile, veteran offensive lineman Matt Pryor and cutting ties with wide receiver Travis Fulgham and veteran running back Jordan Howard.
Fulgham’s departure — he was waived — was at least a mild surprise. He enjoyed an excellent five-game stretch last season before disappearing from the offense under former coach Doug Pederson.
Philadelphia sent Pryor and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick to the Indianapolis Colts. The Eagles will get a 2020 sixth-round draft pick from Indianapolis.
Pryor, listed as 6-foot-7 and 332 pounds, joined the Eagles as a sixth-round draft pick in 2018. He did not play for Philadelphia that year but got in 27 games for the Eagles over the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He started 10 games last year when the Eagles had an ever-changing O-line due to injuries. Pryor displayed his versatility by playing at both tackle spots and right guard last year.
In addition to Howard, the Eagles released safety Andrew Adams, tackle Le’Raven Clark, defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway, tight end Richard Rodgers and cornerback Kevon Seymour.
Also Tuesday, the Eagles waived safety Grayland Arnold, guard/tackle Kayode Awosika, wide receiver John Hightower, running back Jason Huntley, cornerbacks Michael Jacquet and Craig James, defensive end Matt Leo, guard Sua Opeta, wide receiver Andre Patton, center/guard Ross Pierschbacher, safety Elijah Riley, linebacker JaCoby Stevens, defensive tackle Raequan Williams.
Players placed on Reserve/Injured included Safety Blake Countess was placed on Reserve/Injured. Defensive tackle T.Y. McGill was placed on Reserve/COVID-19.
Teams around the league had until 4 p.m. Tuesday to get their rosters down to 53 players. The regular season begins Sept. 9 for the defending Super champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. All other teams will play Sept. 12 or 13.
Fulgham, 25, who was a sixth-round draft pick out of Old Dominion for the Detroit Lions in 2019, played in 13 games, including eight starts, for the Eagles in 2020. He made 38 catches for 539 yards, an average of 14.2 yards per catch. His longest catch was a 42-yarder, and he scored four touchdowns.
Howard, 26, appeared in 12 games, including five starts, with the Eagles over the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He rushed 126 times for 552 yards, an average of 4.4 yards per carry. He ran for six touchdowns and scored another on a pass play. He began his NFL career with the Chicago Bears in 2016. He also spent part of the 2020 season with the Miami Dolphins.
The Eagles will open their season Sept. 12 at Atlanta.
