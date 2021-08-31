Eagles cut Travis Fulgham and Jordan Howard, trade OL Matt Pryor to Indianapolis

Players placed on Reserve/Injured included Safety Blake Countess was placed on Reserve/Injured. Defensive tackle T.Y. McGill was placed on Reserve/COVID-19.

Teams around the league had until 4 p.m. Tuesday to get their rosters down to 53 players. The regular season begins Sept. 9 for the defending Super champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. All other teams will play Sept. 12 or 13.

Fulgham, 25, who was a sixth-round draft pick out of Old Dominion for the Detroit Lions in 2019, played in 13 games, including eight starts, for the Eagles in 2020. He made 38 catches for 539 yards, an average of 14.2 yards per catch. His longest catch was a 42-yarder, and he scored four touchdowns.

Howard, 26, appeared in 12 games, including five starts, with the Eagles over the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He rushed 126 times for 552 yards, an average of 4.4 yards per carry. He ran for six touchdowns and scored another on a pass play. He began his NFL career with the Chicago Bears in 2016. He also spent part of the 2020 season with the Miami Dolphins.

The Eagles will open their season Sept. 12 at Atlanta.

Line editor

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.