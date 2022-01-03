Eagles-Cowboys game moved to Saturday night

The NFL's schedule changes for Week 18 will feature exactly what the league wanted: a Sunday night showdown for a playoff berth.

To finish off the NFL's first 17-game season, the Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders game was flexed from daytime to primetime. Both AFC West rivals are 9-7 and the winner will advance to the postseason.

The league also switched two games from Sunday to Saturday. Kansas City, already the AFC West champion, will be at Denver (4:30 p.m.), followed by Dallas at Philadelphia (8:15 p.m.). Neither of those games has the strong postseason implications of Chargers-Raiders.

"Each week has a life of its own in the NFL. It's having a life of its own since the beginning, and that's the way we need to treat things around here," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. "And the more, the longer that we're here, the more people will realize that every week is going to feel like this coming week."