NFL

Eagles, cornerback James Bradberry agree on 1-year deal

Giants-Bradberry Released Football

Giants cornerback James Bradberry plays in a game against Washington on Sept. 16. New York released Bradberry, who made the Pro Bowl in 2020, last week. He agreed to sign a one-year deal Wednesday with the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

 Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles strengthened their secondary, agreeing on a one-year contract with veteran cornerback James Bradberry on Wednesday.

Bradberry, who made the Pro Bowl in 2020, was released by the New York Giants on May 9 for salary reasons. He would have been a $21.9 million cap hit.

Bradberry’s deal with Philadelphia reportedly is worth $7.5 million, including $7.25 guaranteed. He’ll start opposite four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay in defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s zone-heavy scheme.

A second-round pick by Carolina in 2016, Bradberry spent four seasons with the Panthers and two with the Giants. He has 15 interceptions in 92 career starts.

Bradberry is the latest significant addition for the Eagles, who went 9-8 last season and lost to Tampa Bay in the wild-card round. Philadelphia signed linebackers Haason Reddick and Kyzir White in free agency and drafted defensive tackle Jordan Davis 13th overall and linebacker Nakobe Dean in the third round.

