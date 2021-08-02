Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox is back inside where he belongs

Avonte Maddox has established himself as a jack of all trades in his first three NFL seasons. He's played nickel. He's played the outside corner spot. He's even played safety, starting four games there as a fourth-round rookie in 2018.

His level of competency at the three spots has varied. He struggled mightily on the outside last year, as bigger wide receivers took advantage of his lack of size (he's just 5-foot-9).

But he played well inside as the Philadelphia Eagles' primary nickel in 2019 and did a solid job at safety in those four 2018 starts.

"If I had played one position the whole time, I would be 100% great at it, and it would be good," Maddox said last week. "But you want to help the team.

"Sometimes, they need you to move around. You need to be versatile. I pride myself on not being a one-trick pony. I don't want to be that guy that can only play one spot.

"If somebody goes down, I want to be able to step up and help. If I have to play outside linebacker, I'll do that."

With the signing two weeks ago of veteran cornerback Steve Nelson, Maddox is going back to where he is most effective, which is inside at slot corner.