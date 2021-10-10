Eagles' comeback win typifies team's 'Dawg Mentality'

Especially T.J. Edwards.

With four minutes remaining and the Eagles trailing 18-13, Edwards came off a stunt at the line of scrimmage and raced in to block Joe Charlton's punt. Shaun Bradley might have had a chance to scoop and score, but instead fell on the ball at the Carolina 27.

As Carolina linebacker Haason Reddick said, “it changed the momentum of the game."

Edwards said the Eagles were anticipating a certain look from the Panthers punt protection unit, and when they saw it they went for the block.

“They gave us kind of the same look in one of our earlier rushes and we kind of just switched a couple of things up and we were able to get home," Edwards said.

Carolina's defense didn't respond well to the sudden change as Hurts found Dallas Goedert for a 20-yard completion on second down to set up a first-and-goal at the Carolina 6. Two plays later, Hurts faked a handoff and kept the ball on a zone-read option, essentially jogging into the end zone for the score and the Eagles first lead of the game.