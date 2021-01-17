Eagles coach search: Add Josh McDaniels, Brandon Staley, Eric Bieniemy to list of candidates they're considering

The 51-year-old would offer the Eagles a similar West Coast offensive scheme to the one that Doug Pederson ran. The Chiefs' play-calling has been more creative, though, and the offense has featured some of the most productive players in the league, including Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce.

A league source confirmed the Eagles' interest in Staley, and the team is expected to interview him now that the Rams' season is over. Staley, 38, is in his first year as the Rams' top defensive coach, but the results are hard to dismiss. His group was ranked fourth in defensive DVOA this season, up five spots from last year's ranking under longtime coach Wade Phillips.

Staley is considered one of the top defensive-minded coaching candidates, largely because his two-high safety scheme has become a bit of a course correction in a league that has largely gravitated toward single-high safety defensive formations. The Seattle Seahawks popularized the single-high, Cover 3 scheme several years ago with the "Legion of Boom," but offenses have found ways to exploit the look since so many teams adopted it.