Eagles coach Nick Sirianni to bring in Colts' DB coach Jonathan Gannon as coordinator and retain Jeff Stoutland

Coming in with Chip Kelly eight years ago, Stoutland is now on his third coaching staff and is the first holdover to join Sirianni’s staff.

Considering Sirianni’s offensive focus, Gannon will likely have a good amount of leeway to run the Birds’ defense. He’s spent the last three years as the defensive backs coach for the Colts and was the Minnesota Vikings’ assistant defensive backs coach for four years before that.

Based on the scheme Gannon has most recently coached in, it’s safe to assume the Eagles’ defensive front won’t undergo too many wholesale changes.

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus runs a 4-3, although the Indianapolis defense puts more value in the linebacker position than the Eagles have in recent years. Indy’s defense is anchored by All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard, along with defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

On the back end, the Colts have been known to make drastic swings in coverage usage, employing a man-coverage heavy scheme one week and a zone-heavy approach the next. Last season, the Colts’ passing defense ranked seventh in defense-adjusted value over average, Football Outsider’s efficiency metric that takes in quality of opponent and game situation into account.