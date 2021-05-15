Eagles coach Nick Sirianni says rookie WR DeVonta Smith was 'as advertised' in first practice

"That's something you have to take pride in," Smith said on Wednesday. "Getting open, running routes the right way, releasing off press coverage and things like that. You have to take pride in that, and that's what I do."

DeVonta Smith: 20 things to know about the Eagles' first-round draft pick

Sirianni's first chance to see Smith run routes up close at the Eagles' facility left him even more confident than he was after his film study before the draft.

"You've got a really good idea, right, of what you have, and then when you get him on the field, then you just be like, 'Man, we can do this and we could do that,'" Sirianni said. "Maybe he can do this, that maybe we didn't think he could do. You know, it just showed his length. He showed his unbelievable hands, and he showed — I just thought he showed excellent, excellent ability to change directions at the top of the route. Even better than what I saw on tape, to be 100% honest with you.

"So again, a lot of things that I expected, because we spent a lot of time watching him, all his catches the last couple years, but it was great to see him in person," Sirianni added. "He's got a lot of talent to him, and look forward to working with him."

The Eagles can win 12 games. No, seriously. — Marcus Hayes