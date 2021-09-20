Eagles coach Nick Sirianni questions his own play-calling

The defense nearly went six quarters to start the season without giving up a touchdown and has allowed 23 points in two games. The Eagles will be in position to win games because their defense is going to keep them within reach.

NEEDS HELP

The pass rush had no sacks and only two hits on Jimmy Garoppolo. Now, Pro Bowl defensive end Brandon Graham is gone for the rest of the season.

STOCK UP

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave had seven tackles, including two for loss in the first three series in which Philly’s defense forced three straight three-and-outs. Hargrave had two sacks in Week 1.

STOCK DOWN

One week after torching Atlanta’s secondary and completing 77% of his passes, Hurts only completed 12 of 23 passes against a secondary missing two starting cornerbacks. He underthrew two deep balls, and Jalen Reagor’s 36-yard TD was overturned because he stepped out of bounds before making the catch.

INJURED