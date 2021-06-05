Eagles coach Nick Sirianni completes a spring spent stressing competitiveness and fundamentals

Sirianni suggested that having to focus more on individual work might produce benefits. (Of course, last year's coaching staff talked about how getting all that extra classroom work might produce benefits. The Eagles went 4-11-1 and most of those guys lost their jobs.)

"We were able to really dive into the fundamentals of how guys work. It's rare to have as much individual time at this time of year as we had, each and every day," Sirianni said. "Like, what they do and how they mature as a person, how they mature in the weight room, and how they mature in their fundamentals are the three major growths that a player makes. And then it's about us as coaches putting them in the right spots to let those talents shine.

"So what we did find out is what guys need to work on as far as their fundamentals go and what they're really good at as far as their fundamentals go. ... Last year we had none of this. ... You had nothing."

Sirianni said that he and his assistants felt this year that "every correction we made or every praise we made, like, even from walk-through or from individual drills, it was so exciting to make that. We're just that much further ahead starting camp. ... We have a lot more to learn. But we know a lot about what our guys can do right now."