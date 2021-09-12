Eagles clobber Falcons 32-6; Hurts throws 3 TD passes

Matt Ryan was held to 164 yards passing and sacked three times.

"I did a really poor job getting us ready to go," Smith said. "That game is not going to define us. It's a long season to go, but I certainly didn't do a good enough job getting us ready to go today."

In a matchup of the NFC's two worst teams from 2020, the Eagles looked to have made far more improvement with a revamped offense led by Hurts and a healthy line in front of him.

He completed 27 of 35 passes for 264 yards and used his mobility to repeatedly neutralize Atlanta's attempts to shake him up with a wide variety of blitzes. He rushed for 62 yards on seven carries and was sacked only once.

The first TD of the Sirianni Era signaled the changing times in Philadelphia after the Eagles slumped to a 4-11-1 last season, leading to the firing of Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson.

Hurts lofted a pass to DeVonta Smith, the No. 10 overall pick, along the left side of the end zone to give the Eagles a lead they never relinquished just past the midway point of the first quarter.