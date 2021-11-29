Eagles can take full blame for their dismal performance against Giants

With the score the same late in the second quarter, Hurts led a 15-play drive from his 7 to the Giants’ 1 with eight seconds left in the half. On third down, he rolled to his right, was put under pressure and then intercepted by Tae Crowder at the goal line.

“Obviously, he didn’t play good enough,” Sirianni said of Hurts, who was 14 of 31 for 129 yards. “And we didn’t coach good enough. It’s all of us. It’s just never one guy. We’re going to look through that tape, and we’re going to have to make those corrections.”

Safety Xavier McKinney got New York’s third interception midway through the third quarter, shortly after the Giants went ahead 10-0 on a 1-yard pass from Daniel Jones to tight end Chris Myarick, a Philadelphia native who was making his first career catch.

“It would have been just as sweet against any team, said Myarick, who played at Temple. “I mean, I didn’t really put too much being from Philly and growing up in Philly. I really didn’t put too much of that going into this game.”