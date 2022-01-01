Eagles can clinch playoff spot by beating WFT, getting help

LANDOVER, Md. — Jalen Hurts insists his sore left ankle feels good enough to get the Philadelphia Eagles two wins.

One on Sunday at Washington and some help around the NFL would get Philadelphia into the playoffs.

The Eagles can clinch an NFC wild-card spot by beating the division rival for a second time in less than two weeks, if Minnesota loses Sunday night to Green Bay and either New Orleans loses to Carolina or San Francisco beats Houston. There are other scenarios, too, but the path to the postseason starts with a much-needed victory against banged-up Washington.

“We just played them, and it’s very short notice,” Hurts said. “It’s kind of how it is in the NFL. We’ll go in there as prepared as we can be to go play them and put our best foot forward.”

Hurts has not looked too bothered by the ankle injury that caused him to miss Philadelphia’s game Dec. 5 at the New York Jets. The second-year quarterback has rushed for 45 yards and two touchdowns and completed 37 of 54 passes for 495 yards and three touchdowns.