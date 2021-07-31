Eagles camp observations: Nick Sirianni stops sloppy practice; Jalen Hurts up and down; Andre Dillard continues to struggle

Defensive turnovers

A great emphasis has been placed on forcing giveaways. Yeah, I think we hear that from defensive coordinators every year. The Eagles finished tied for 22d in turnovers last season. They need to do better if they want to compete for a playoff spot this season.

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon can be heard constantly harping on getting the ball. His defenders will often scrap for it long after a play has been whistled dead. There's a risk in being too aggressive.

You can focus too much on getting the ball at the expense of tackling. But I do like the aggressiveness, also because it helps the offense work on ball security. I haven't noticed a fumble yet.

When the pads are on it may be a different story.

Dillard's struggles

I hate to pick on Andre Dillard. I really liked what I heard out of the offensive lineman in the spring. He knows he's got a lot to prove and that the starting left tackle job isn't going to be handed to him just because he's a former first-round draft pick.

But I haven't seen much improvement.