Eagles beat writers make their predictions for the Raiders game in Week 7

The Philadelphia Eagles will play Sunday on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Here are the game predictions from the Eagles beat writers for Week 7.

Jeff McLane

The 2-4 Eagles aren't as bad as their record suggests, or even as bad as they have looked at times. I truly believe that. The stat nerds do, as well. Football Outsiders have the Eagles ranked 18th, according to their defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA) system. Pro Football Focus has them 16th, according to the nebulous numbers system they use. I just use my eyes and look at their schedule through six games (13th-hardest, per FO) and their remaining schedule (30th easiest) and think it's got to get better for the Birds.

Of course, you are what your record says you are, according to renowned non-football nerd Bill Parcells, and there has been plenty of ugliness to support this notion as it relates to the Eagles. I don't mean to suggest that Howie Roseman has constructed a playoff-worthy roster, but Nick Sirianni and his coaching staff's relative lack of experience has contributed to the early malaise. I expect there to be improvement, and if there isn't tangible improvement by the end of the season, then changes will be made. But the schedule does get easier.