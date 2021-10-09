Eagles beat writers make their predictions for the Panthers game in Week 5: Will the losing streak end?

The Philadelphia Eagles will play on Sunday on the road against the Carolina Panthers.

Here are the game predictions from the Eagles beat writers for Week 5.

Jeff McLaneThis is a game the Eagles can win. I thought that before the season when I made my predictions, and my opinion hasn’t changed, although I do believe the 3-1 Panthers to be the better team. But I’ve stuck with my preseason picks so far and have yet to be proven wrong, so why not try it a fifth time?

Nick Sirianni, obviously, needs several factors to go his way if he’s to escape Charlotte with his second victory. For one, he needs Christian McCaffrey to not play. The Panthers running back returned to practice this week after missing two games with a hamstring strain, but he’s questionable for Sunday. Sirianni needs his O-line to hold up against a better defensive line, and if tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson are out another week, that may be easier said than done.