Eagles beat writers make their predictions for the Lions game: Detroit is staying winless

Their record is poor, but it wouldn't be fair to say this plucky Lions' team is lifeless, at the very least. They've challenged good teams on several occasions so far, and first-year coach Dan Campbell is willing to switch things up in search for his first win. Jared Goff's stock isn't as high as it once was, but he has still played decently enough to suggest he'll be able to make plays against this Eagles defense.

It's a shaky bet, but I'm banking on the Eagles' offense keeping pace for the first time in nearly a month. The last time the Eagles' offense played an encouraging game was against the Kansas City Chiefs, and it just so happens this Lions defense is the worst group the Eagles have faced since that early-October game. By Sunday evening, we'll know if the offense is salvageable or if things are too far gone.

Prediction: Eagles 31, Lions 28

Josh Tolentino

In a Week 8 matchup featuring a pair of bottom-dwellers in the NFC, both teams are desperate for a victory. The Eagles have lost five of their last six games, while the Lions are still searching for their first win under coach Dan Campbell.