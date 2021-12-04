Eagles beat writers make their predictions for the Jets game in Week 13

I think Jalen Hurts will bounce back as well. There’s some concern that an ankle sprain will limit his mobility, but just a few zone-read keepers should be enough to keep the Jets honest. And then the Eagles can play off the run with select passing, specifically to DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert to correct last week’s neglect. Defensive end John Franklin-Myers has been the Jets’ best pass rusher, but Lane Johnson should neutralize him on the right flank. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams may have the edge over rookie guard Landon Dickerson.

The Jets don’t have much on offense, although Elijah Moore, Corey Davis and Jamison Crowder are able receivers. Wilson just hasn’t been accurate enough in getting them the ball. Eagles win, and win big after last week’s fiasco. If they don’t — always possible — it could offset any gains Sirianni had made.

Prediction: Eagles 30, Jets 13

EJ Smith

The Eagles can’t lay an egg two weeks in a row, can they?

Last weekend’s loss to the Giants was an ugly one, and there are reasons for concern about this team coming off it, but it would take quite an overreaction to pick the Jets in this one.