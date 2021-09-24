Eagles beat writers make their predictions for the Dallas Cowboys game

The Philadelphia Eagles will play Monday night on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.

Here are the game predictions from Eagles beat writers for Week 3.

Jeff McLane

The Cowboys are banged up. They could be without as many as six starters if receiver Amari Cooper is unable to play through a rib injury. The Eagles have injury issues, as well, with Brandon Graham and Brandon Brooks out. And tight end Zach Ertz is questionable after being placed on the COVID-19 list Monday, although it's not like he's been a huge part of the offense (just four targets through two games).

Still, the Eagles should have an advantage up front, particularly on offense, assuming rookie Landon Dickerson is able to settle in at right guard. The line will have to be on the alert for rookie linebacker Micah Parsons. He has a team-high 11 pressures on just 40 pass rush attempts and will come from multiple spots. There's a strong chance Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will also have the Penn State product shadow Jalen Hurts.