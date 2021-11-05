Eagles beat writers make their predictions for the Chargers game

There are ways it can happen. Can the worst two-game stretch of Justin Herbert's young career turn into a three-game backslide? It's possible. The blitzes Jonathan Gannon called against Jared Goff might not have the same results against a better quarterback, but the diversity we saw on the back end could be a difference-maker.

The Eagles' secondary will have to be opportunistic if Herbert is still reeling. He threw two interceptions against the New England Patriots last weekend, both of which were a result of poorly placed passes. The Patriots capitalized on both plays, scoring a touchdown on the second pick, en route to a win.

If Herbert has snapped out of his funk by the time he touches down in Philadelphia, things could get ugly. The Chargers' pass defense is ranked fourth in defense-adjusted value over average and for good reason. They have plenty of talent in the secondary, and Joey Bosa anchors a strong pass rush. Yes, the Chargers rank 31st in rushing yards allowed, but head coach Brandon Staley's scheme is partly designed for it. The first-year coach, like Gannon, dares teams to run in order to limit explosive plays and scoring drives.