Eagles beat writers make their predictions for the Broncos game in Week 10

Offensively, expect the Eagles to stick with their new run-heavy approach. Considering the Broncos rank 23rd in defense-adjusted value over average against the run, there's good reason to believe the Eagles can succeed. But the same problem that plagued them against the Chargers could come up again: It's hard to keep up with teams scoring at will if you're running that much.

Prediction: Broncos 27, Eagles 21

Josh Tolentino

Teddy Bridgewater might not join the 80% club, a nod to the five opposing quarterbacks — Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Derek Carr and Justin Herbert — who've completed more than 80% of their passes versus the Eagles. But Bridgewater has shown in recent weeks he's capable of getting maximum effort from his offensive teammates. Not many predicted Denver to pull out a road victory against the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday, but Bridgewater and the Broncos are riding a two-game win streak as they return to Mile High to host the Eagles.

Vic Fangio-led teams are typically a sound bunch, although this year's version of Denver's defense hasn't forced many turnovers. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni views explosive plays and turnover ratio as two of his most crucial stats, and the visitors might need to force a few takeaways if they want to steal a victory.