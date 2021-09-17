Eagles beat writers make their predictions for the 49ers game in Week 2

But the biggest test for defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon's unit will likely be tight end George Kittle. The Eagles had no one to cover him last season when he caught 15 of 15 targets for 183 yards and a touchdown. It'll again be a group effort, with probably a safety shaded in his direction. But that will leave receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk in one-on-one situations, and if Jimmy Garoppolo has time, Eagles corners could have a hard time holding up.

Before the season, I had Week 2 down as a sure loss. I'm not as certain now. I think Garappolo, even with a little Trey Lance sprinkled in, can be dealt with. But the Eagles had trouble stopping the run in Atlanta, and even though they turned it around in the second half, I have a feeling Shanahan will know how to exploit the linebackers at the second level.

Prediction: 49ers 27, Eagles 20

EJ Smith

The Eagles and the 49ers are both coming off Week 1 wins against presumably bad teams, making this game difficult to get a handle on.

San Francisco got out to an early lead against the Detroit Lions and fended off a late surge. The Niners ran for 131 yards, and Deebo Samuel had 189 receiving yards, including 109 after the catch.