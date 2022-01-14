Eagles beat writers make their predictions for playoff game against Buccaneers

The Eagles have leaders on both sides of the ball — Jason Kelce and Johnson on offense and Fletcher Cox and Rodney McLeod on defense — who have plenty of playoff experience. The young-ins can't get caught up in the moment or staring at Brady's seven rings. He's the best ever but isn't infallible. If the Eagles can execute the above, and my feeling is they will, it should be a relatively tight contest. They haven't played a top team nor a top quarterback in a long time, though. If they come out slow, like they've done against lesser teams over the last month, the Bucs are likely to pounce and that could be all she wrote. But I think the Eagles have enough in the trenches to compete. Even so, I can't pick against Brady.