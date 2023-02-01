 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NFL

Eagles backup lineman accused of rape ahead of Super Bowl

  • 0
Eagles Dolphins Football

Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) is ready on the field during the second half of a NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

 Wilfredo Lee

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Josh Sills, a backup offensive lineman for the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles, has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio just over three years ago, authorities said Wednesday.

Sills, an undrafted free agent who was on the inactive list in Philadelphia's conference title victory over San Francisco on Sunday, was indicted Tuesday by a Guernsey County grand jury in Ohio.

The rookie who played at West Virginia and Oklahoma State was ordered to appear in court in Ohio on Feb. 16, four days after the Eagles are to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Court records do not list an attorney for Sills, who is listed as a backup guard and played in just one game this season. He has been on the inactive list for much of the year.

“The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills. We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time,” the Eagles said in a statement.

People are also reading…

The indictment accuses Sills, who is from Sarahsville, Ohio, of engaging in sexual activity that was not consensual and holding a woman against her will on Dec. 5, 2019.

A statement issued by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said the incident was immediately reported, and that the county sheriff’s office conducted a detailed investigation.

+1 
Philadelphia Eagles 2022 Football Headshots

Sills
0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Oh, brother! WWE star, Eagles coach ready for big weekend

Oh, brother! WWE star, Eagles coach ready for big weekend

Mike Rallis and Nick Rallis grew up in the Minneapolis suburbs as professional wrestling and football fans. Mike Rallis is now better know as WWE star Madcap Moss. Rallis is the linebackers coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. Rallis is expected to take part Saturday in WWE's Royal Rumble. It's one of the biggest events each year for the company. Nick Rallis will coach the Eagles on Sunday in the NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News