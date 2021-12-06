Eagles ahead of schedule under rookie coach Nick Sirianni

The Philadelphia Eagles have already won two more games than last season and are in the middle of the playoff race under rookie coach Nick Sirianni.

They're not satisfied.

"I think, obviously, I would like to be in better shape," Sirianni said Monday, a day after the team improved to 6-7 with a 33-18 win over the New York Jets. "There are some games out there that we feel like we could have got earlier in the year that we didn't.

"But our job is to try to win every single game, so my mind is in a mindset of whatever we got to do to win each and every game, that's what we're going to do. And so, I don't want to look at it as ahead of schedule. All I really care about is getting a little bit better each day."

The Eagles are a half-game behind Washington (6-6) and San Francisco (6-6) for the last two wild-card spots in the NFC.

That's progress for a team that finished 4-11-1 in 2020, fired Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson and traded franchise quarterback Carson Wentz.