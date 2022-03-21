Eagles agree to sign free agent Zach Pascal, reuniting the ex-Colts receiver with Nick Sirianni

The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to sign former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal to a one-year deal Monday.

Pascal, 27, will be reunited with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, who was Pascal’s offensive coordinator in Indy for three seasons. The 6-foot-2, 214-pound wideout went undrafted out of Old Dominion in 2017 but caught on with the Colts as a special-teams ace and a big-bodied slot receiver a year later.

According to Pro Football Focus, Pascal played 72% of his offensive snaps in the slot last season. He had 38 catches for 384 yards and three touchdowns, down from the 44-catch, 629-yard season he had in 2020. While Pascal’s receiving production is somewhat modest, he also brings some value as a willing and capable blocker on screens and in the run game.

He figures to take Jalen Reagor’s spot as the third wide receiver in a rotation with DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins. Considering how much the Eagles leaned on the run with Jalen Hurts at quarterback last season, having a tough slot receiver that embraces blocking assignments makes sense.

Adding Pascal also makes sense considering how much Sirianni has raved about the player since he took the Eagles’ head coaching job last offseason. Pascal was one of the players Sirianni highlighted in his introductory news conference when talking about the Colts players with whom he’d formed a special bond.

The coach showed Pascal’s preseason tape to the team before the final preseason game to give the group an example of a player making the 53-man roster with a strong finale. He also credited Pascal with the “Dawg Culture” T-shirts he gave out in his first year to reinforce his “dog mentality” philosophy.

Pascal is just the second free agent to agree to join the Eagles since free agency began, as Haason Reddick was the lone addition during the first week of free agency. The Eagles missed out on market-setting players like wide receiver Christian Kirk and safety Marcus Williams.

