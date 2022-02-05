Doug Pederson returns to NFL to coach Jaguars

The Jags have dropped 35 of their last 41 games and have a league-high 10 losing seasons in the last 11 years. Lawrence, the No. 1 overall draft pick, finished his rookie campaign with 12 touchdown passes, a league-leading 17 interceptions, five fumbles and a passer rating (71.9) that was second-worst in the NFL ahead of only Zach Wilson of the New York Jets.

Jacksonville ranked last in the league in scoring (14.9 points a game) and 27th in yards (305.4 a game). The defense was slightly better, ranking 28th in points allowed (26.9) and 20th in yards (353.1).

Pederson seemed like one of the safest picks from the start of Jacksonville’s search, especially after Meyer’s yearlong mess, but Khan and Baalke appeared to be leaning toward younger offensive candidates to pair with Lawrence.

Leftwich and Hackett were considered the favorites. Leftwich landed a second interview last week, a face-to-face sit-down in Tampa. The sides continued talking the following day, but apparently hit a snag, presumably over Baalke’s role.

The Jaguars then scheduled a second interview with Hackett, but he took the Denver job before that could happen.