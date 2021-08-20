Don't judge the Eagles' passing game by what you've seen in their first two preseason games

He used it Thursday on the Eagles' second offensive play of the game, putting Gainwell and Sanders together in the backfield. Flacco hit Gainwell for a 12-yard completion one play after Sanders ran for 10 yards. Those two plays pretty much were the highlight of the night for the Eagles offense.

"We look at all of our personnel groupings," Sirianni said. "We definitely want to be in 11," with rookie DeVonta Smith, 2020 first-round pick Jalen Reagor and the speedster Watkins. "We want to be in 12," with Ertz and Goedert. "And we want to be in 13 (three tight ends) and 21.

"The more things you can do, the more times you can run your base plays out of different personnel sets, the harder you are on a defense. But you don't want to do those things unless you have the guys able to do them.

"All of those personnel sets I just mentioned, we've got players in those roles that we think we can use in those groupings."