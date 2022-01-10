Denver Broncos fire coach Vic Fangio after 3 losing seasons

The Broncos are the first team in league history to follow a Super Bowl championship with six straight non-playoff seasons, half of which came under Fangio’s watch.

Fangio, 63, burnished his reputation as a defensive master during his first head coaching gig in Denver, yet his teams struggled mightily on offense under obdurate coordinator Pat Shurmur and on special teams under Tom McMahon.

Fangio isn’t expected to be out of work long. He will be a strong candidate for a defensive coordinator job in the new round of coaching changes this month.

That includes Teddy Bridgewater, who went 7-7 before missing the final three games with a concussion, and Drew Lock, who went 0-3.

Thanks to his trade of Von Miller to the Rams, Paton has 11 draft picks, including five in the top 100, to either restock his roster or use as chips to acquire a veteran via a trade. He’ll also have more than $50 million in cap space to sign free agents.

Job No. 1 was going to be finding the right quarterback, but now that’s superseded by landing the right head coach.

“You can’t keep recycling coaches and expect to sustain a winning culture,” Paton said. “But we’re going to get it right. And we’re going to get it right with this search, I can guarantee you that.”

