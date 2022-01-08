Dak Prescott throws 5 TD passes, Dallas crushes Eagles 51-26 in regular-season finale

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Philadelphia didn't give anyone in green much reason to chant and cheer the rest of the game.

Prescott sucked the energy out of the stadium early. He hit Wilson for TD receptions of 14 and 24 yards in the first half and then connected with Schultz twice over the final 1:45 of the half for a 30-17 lead. Schultz became only the fifth player since 2000 to catch two touchdown passes inside the final 2 minutes of the first half.

Already a sparse crowd because of the low stakes and lower temperatures, Eagles fans fled for the exits at the half.

STREAK IN TACT

Eagles center Jason Kelce played one snap to extend his streak to 122 games played, the longest active streak among centers.

RECORD BREAKERS

The Eagles also started wide receiver DeVonta Smith as he chased DeSean Jackson for most yards receiving by a rookie in team history. He entered 38 yards shy and the Eagles tried to get him the record in a hurry. His first two receptions were for 25 and 12 yards -- that's just 37. He had a 4-yard reception late in the first quarter to set the record with 916 yards and he then hit the bench.