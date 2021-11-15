Committment to run has helped Eagles, Jalen Hurts improve

Committing to the run has made the Philadelphia Eagles a better team.

The Eagles rushed for 214 yards in a convincing 30-13 win at Denver on Sunday. They've surpassed 175 yards rushing three straight games, including 200-plus in both of their victories.

Overall, they have 626 yards rushing in those games, an average of 208.7 per contest. They had 817 in the first seven games, an average of 116.7 per.

"We just want to do what we think is best for us to win each football game, and that always starts with what you think you do well first," coach Nick Sirianni said Monday. "And then it goes into the team's scheme that you're playing and their players. We've known we've had a good offensive line the whole time. We've always wanted to get the run game going to help Jalen (Hurts) be more successful as a quarterback because that takes some of the pressure off him."

At 4-6, the Eagles are only one game behind Carolina (5-5) for the third wild-card spot and they already beat the Panthers, so they hold a tiebreaker. They're 1 1/2 games behind New Orleans (5-4) for the second wild-card spot and host the Saints this week.