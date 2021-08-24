Commentary: Nick Sirianni and people he works for are right to protect Eagles' starters in preseason

In that context, the limits that the Eagles have placed on their starters shouldn't be surprising. Go back to the 2016 preseason, Pederson's first as head coach. In the opener, Sam Bradford, who was presumed to be the team's No. 1 quarterback, played one series, completing a 3-yard pass and handing off the ball twice, before exiting. In 2019, Carson Wentz didn't even participate in warmups before the Eagles' first preseason game, and Ertz, Alshon Jeffery, and DeSean Jackson stayed in street clothes all night. This is what the Eagles — with Roseman atop their organizational pyramid — have done and will do.

They do it when they think that they're going to be good, and they're doing it now, when they know, or should know, that they need everything to go right for them to be good.

If you want to argue that if the Eagles and the rest of the league's franchises are going to charge fans full price for tickets to preseason games, they have an obligation to present a decent product, you'll get no disagreement here. But that discussion is about the entertainment value of a preseason game, not its value as an instrument of preparing a team for the regular season.