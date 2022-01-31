Chiefs look back on season of success that fell just short

If not for a second half to forget, a costly mistake in overtime and some poise beyond their years from Burrow and the long-downtrodden Bengals, they would be playing in a third straight Super Bowl, too.

Instead, they turned their attention Monday to an offseason filled with hope, uncertainty and, yes, frustration.

The Chiefs return most of their star players, including Mahomes, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones, all of whom are signed to long-term contracts.

But Mathieu is among those players whose deals are set to expire, and the inevitable offseason turnover is sure to create a much different team for next season.

"I'm proud of these guys. You look at the season we had, to be in this game in general — it's a special group of guys that battled through adversity," said Mahomes, who helped Chiefs to an about-face after a dismal 3-4 start to the season. "But the guys know the standard is winning the Super Bowl. When you've done that, nothing less is success."

THE HONEY BADGER