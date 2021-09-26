Chiefs coach Andy Reid leaves stadium in ambulance with illness

The game was still tied at that point, but their suspect defense — which had allowed 12 straight red-zone trips to turn into touchdowns to start the season — seemed to make it a foregone conclusion that Los Angeles was headed for the end zone.

The Chiefs allowed a 15-yard pass to Keenan Allen on third down, then DeAndre Baker was called for pass interference on fourth a few minutes later to give Los Angeles a fresh set of down. Justin Herbert then hit Mike Williams with back-to-back passes, and the second with 32 seconds left in the game gave the Chargers the lead for good.

Asked what Reid said afterward, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire replied: "Pretty much it's not going to be over-the-top as far as him getting on us. We know what we did wrong. We know what we need to get corrected."

"He came and told us — it's not necessarily going to be all right, but it's things that we can get fixed that can make it all right. That's what we need to go in and handle tomorrow. That's what it is," Edwards-Helaire added. "Watch the film tonight, see what we can get corrected, come in tomorrow and handle our business."