Carson Wentz's relationship with Doug Pederson reportedly 'fractured beyond repair'
Carson Wentz's relationship with Doug Pederson reportedly 'fractured beyond repair'

Ravens Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles’ Carson Wentz, right, and head coach Doug Pederson talk during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

 Derik Hamilton / associated press

Carson Wentz will reportedly try to put himself on the trade market this offseason.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the fifth-year Philadelphia Eagles quarterback plans to request a trade this offseason after the team benched him for rookie Jalen Hurts earlier this season, saying that Wentz’s “relationship with HC Doug Pederson is fractured beyond repair.”

Wentz is a fascinating commodity as a quarterback. Having just turned 28, he’s in the prime of his career and hits the trade market with five seasons as a starter under his belt. But after starting his career strong, Wentz regressed mightily in 2020. The 2017 Pro Bowl, posted career-worsts in multiple passing categories, including a league-high 15 interceptions to go along with 10 fumbles in 12 starts.

Wentz’s struggles this season grew to the point that he was supplanted by Hurts as the starting quarterback, with the rookie second-rounder out of Alabama providing a spark for the offense.

The New England Patriots are perceived to be among the teams in the market for a starting quarterback this offseason and are among the top of the list among teams who could be in play for a trade.

That rings especially true after Sunday’s report that the Patriots are expecting to move on from quarterback Cam Newton this offseason.

