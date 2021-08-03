Carson Wentz's latest injury could cost the Eagles a first-round draft pick from the Colts

The first-round pick the Philadelphia Eagles hope to get from the Indianapolis Colts as part of the Carson Wentz trade could be in jeopardy.

The oft-injured Wentz is injured again. He hurt his left foot in a training camp practice late last week and had surgery to repair it Monday. Colts coach Frank Reich said he will be out 5 to 12 weeks.

The Eagles received a third-round pick in this year's draft and a conditional second-round rounder in 2022 that would become a first-round pick if Wentz takes 75% of the Colts' offensive snaps this season or 70% if they make the playoffs.

That seemed a good bet until Wentz got hurt again. If he ends up returning in five weeks, he'd be back right before the start of the season and might not miss any time.

But if he were out 12 weeks, he wouldn't be returning until late October and would miss the Colts' first seven games. Even with the NFL adding a 17th game this season, it would be next to impossible for Wentz to play 70% of the Colts' snaps.

The Eagles currently have two first-round picks next year — their own and one they got in a trade with Miami. The Colts' pick would give them three.