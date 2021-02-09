Carson Wentz is poised to be Philadelphia's greatest sports villain if he leaves the Eagles: Commentary

How has Wentz repaid them? With treachery. With petulance. With a fractured locker room, a shattered balance sheet and no viable replacement.

He abandoned a group of teammates who defended and supported him through three consecutive seasons, in which his character was assailed by other teammates. Come to find out those assailants were right.

Carson Wentz is anti-Philadelphia in every possible way: soft, selfish, and stealing money.

He betrayed this franchise and this city like no athlete before him. Neither Drew nor Rolen left this sort of wreckage in their wake, but when their teams visited Philadelphia they were pilloried with boos and, in Drew's case, was the target of thrown batteries — unthinkably boorish behavior, inexcusable and inappropriate.

But it happened.

In June 2019, the Eagles gave Wentz a four-year, $128 million contract extension, $107 million of it guaranteed, both franchise records. He played well enough in 2019, as the team suffered massive injury issues, but, when injuries hobbled the team in 2020, he was the worst quarterback in the NFL. His 15 interceptions matched the league lead despite Wentz starting only 12 games.