Brandon Graham's strip-sack to ice the Eagles' win a reminder of his Super Bowl heroics

“Thank you, B-Dawk,” Graham said. “Because I was thinking of you (on that play)). Instead of just going for the sack, I went for the ball. It changed the whole game with that.”

Actually, Dawkins wasn’t the only person he was thinking about on that play. He also had his 4-year-old daughter, Emerson, on his mind.

“I was talking on the sideline with (offensive tackle) Jordan Mailata before I went out there that last time,” Graham said. “He said something that sparked me. He said, ‘Act like Emerson is watching.’ That’s my baby girl. She’d be excited for me. (It would) give her something to be proud of. It’s cool that I made that play.”

Graham and the Eagles pressured the Giants’ second-year quarterback much of the night. But Jones did a good job of getting the ball out before they could get to him. He completed 13 of 18 passes in the second half. He had more than one touchdown pass for only the second time this season.

Graham’s late sack was just the third one of the game for the Eagles. But it was a big one.

“We just keep on fighting,” said Graham, whose team found itself down by 11 after Jones hit wide receiver Sterling Shepard for a 2-yard touchdown with6:17 left in the game.