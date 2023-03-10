Brandon Graham is staying in Philly for another year.

The veteran defensive said he and the Eagles have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, confirming an earlier ESPN report.

"It ain't really about the money for me right now," Graham told The Inquirer on Friday. "It's just more about coming back. I don't want to miss this run we about to go on together. I just love what we got here. My loyalty is most important at this point.

"I love Philly, and I'm happy to be a part of this organization. It was pretty much a no-brainer. I told my agent, 'Get it done.'"

Graham was eligible to become a free agent next Wednesday, but he opted to return for a 14th season, which will match Hall of Famer Chuck Bednarik for the most seasons by a player in team history. The Eagles provided no comment on the report.

The 34-year-old Graham played fewer snaps last season, but the reduced playing didn't affect his production. He finished with a career-high 11 sacks in 2022. He will likely be back as a reserve behind starting edge rushers Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat.

But the captain's value to the Eagles can't always be measured in numbers. The 2010 first-round draft pick has been a leader on and off the field and needs to suit up for only 11 more games to pass David Akers and become the franchise leader in games played with 189.

"That would be great, but I ain't going to chase nothing," Graham said. "I'm just happy to be back."

Graham said during the Eagles' run to the Super Bowl that he wanted to play two more seasons. His new contract gets him halfway there, but either way, it seems unlikely that he won't eventually retire with the team.

"That's the goal," Graham said. "It can't be nowhere else."